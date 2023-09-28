Ten questions with QND soccer coach Reis after joining 400 victory club

QUINCY (WGEM) - Greg Reis has never been one who played or coached soccer for accolades and milestones.

For the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer coach, it was always about playing the game the right way and putting forth the best effort to win the game. Then, the victories, championships and honors would follow.

But even Reis, who is in his 27th year at QND, had to smile after becoming the 12th coach in Illinois High School Association history to reach 400 career victories last Saturday when his Raiders beat Gateway Academy 3-1 at Advance Physical Therapy Field.

“It’s a nice milestone and it’s a box we can check,” Reis said after Saturday’s victory amid congratulations from his team. “But hopefully we can go far in the postseason and that’s the bigger goal.”

Besides topping 400 victories -- that increased by one after Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over Macomb -- Reis has guided the Raiders to Class 1A state championships in 2011, 2018 and 2022 and a third-place finish in 2019. The Macomb victory left Reis with a career mark of 401-212-61 since taking over the program in 1996.

As a player, Reis helped QND qualify for the state tournament in 1983 when the Raiders lost in the quarterfinals and in 1984 when they finished second.

Reis was a two-time Parade All-American, and he also was named to the National Soccer Coaches Association and adidas All-American teams as a senior, and to the Chicago Tribune All-State. As team captain, he started in a school-record 98 consecutive games and finished his career with 30 goals and 15 assists.

Reis then attended Saint Louis University where he played in 85 games for the Billikens, starting 67, and graduated with a degree in physical therapy.

The Raiders (7-7-1) begin play Thursday in the Great River Classic at Bettendorf, Iowa, when they meet Union Grove (Wis.).

In between providing physical therapy treatment for his patients and prepping for a late afternoon soccer practice, Reis took time out of his schedule to answer these 10 questions about his QND coaching tenure for WGEM Sports.

1. What is the greatest single moment of your coaching career?

A: “That would be the 2011 Class 1A state championship with my sons Connor and Taylor playing on the team. My son Cooper served as statistician ... and ‘assistant coach.’ Lol.”

2. How has the job changed from your first year?

A: “My soccer IQ is better and how I deal with players is much more advanced. Kids are always changing so we as coaches need to figure out how to push the right buttons to get the most out of them.”

3. Who is the best player you have coached and why?

A. “Seth Anderson (a junior forward at Saint Louis University and QND’s all-time leading goal scorer). He was by far the best technical player who could effectively use both feet. Plus, he always wanted to win and compete.”

4. You coached three sons and two nephews. Did that offer any special challenges?

A. “It was easier than anticipated. Connor was really gifted but didn’t want to practice. Taylor was small but competitive and learned what happens when you practice a lot and thrived because of it. Coop morphed himself into a player/coach because he was always on the sidelines and decided his fitness level wasn’t going to limit him. (Nephews) Parker and Aubrey were basically other players with an extra special tie if I had to lay into them … lol.”

5. How many red cards have you received?

A. “Two reds maybe three but less than five. My parents should have washed my mouth out more as a child. That would have prevented those red cards.”

6. What advice would you offer young coaches just getting started in the business?

A: “Do it because you love coaching and not for the money. Your reward will be in memories and stories and you will be richer because of it.”

7. What’s the funniest thing you can remember happening on the field?

A: “Anything associated with assistant coaches Chris George and Jake Greving on the sidelines. We were the ‘Three Stooges’ all the time.”

8. You have been a partner in Advance Physical Therapy during your career. How do you manage your obligations to both as well as your family?

A: “I have great partners who have allowed me the opportunity to coach. My wife Cindy has always been supportive and my mom (Sharon Kuhlman) and brother (Tony Reis) are big fans as well. I go to work early and it allows me to get to practice on time.”

9. Between yourself and Mark Longo who retired as QND girls coach after 33 years in May, you two have combined for more than 1,100 victories and nine state championships at one school. Do you ever think about how unreal that is?

A: “Honestly I don’t think about it at all except when people bring it up. I’m not a stat person so it never crosses my mind. But now that you mention it, it’s going to take me another 27 years to have more than the GOAT (Longo).”

10. How important is support from your family, as well as the QND fan base and administration in achieving this milestone?

A: “The fan support has been great through the good times and the bad. The school administration lets me do my thing. (Athletic director) Coach (Bill) Connell is very supportive and always has been ... except when he was trying to steal my players for his football team years ago! And finally, I couldn’t do it without the support of my entire family.”

