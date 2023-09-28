Warsaw teacher wins Golden Apple

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - Warsaw school band director Alan Kanauss was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for September.

Kanauss has taught music to kids in the Tri-States for nearly three decades. He has spent the last 20 years with the Warsaw school district. He currently teaches band to fourth through twelfth-grade students. Prior to his time in Warsaw, the Quincy native taught for Barry and Northwestern.

Kanauss’ passion for music is only rivaled by his passion for his students.

“He loves his job and he makes us love it too,” junior obo player Renee Blunier said.

“Out of all of my high school, this has been the room that I love to be in.” said senior trumpet player Kasey Fink.

“It really is that mentality around here that band is great, band is fun and you want to be involved and that says a lot about him as a person and a teacher,” former teacher and parent Tonya Little explained. “He wouldn’t get it just if he was a good teacher. He has that because he’s a great person too.”

When Mr. K as he’s affectionately known took the baton at Warsaw nearly two decades ago, the band had seen some turbulent years.

“I was the fifth in five years, so it was kind of a mess when I got here,” Kanauss explained.

He transformed the small program into an award-winning one.

“That was an eight, ten-year process because that doesn’t really start to happen until the kids you start at beginners get to the high school and get to be a senior in high school,” Kanauss said.

Those who nominated Kanauss for the Golden Apple Award say he has created a culture of success for them not only in music but life.

“He’s made me the person I am. I don’t see myself without music in my life. I want to go to Juilliard someday hopefully,” Blunier said.

“He just didn’t let go and helped me throughout all of it and it helped me mentally and just overall have a more positive attitude,” sophomore trumpet player Scott Allen said.

After nearly three decades of teaching music, Kanauss plans to retire this school year. To ensure the program’s success, this year he teaches alongside his successor Cody Collins.

“If we can train somebody who is new, somebody who is fresh, new ideas, fresh ideas and continue what we’ve built that would be fantastic,” Kanauss said.

He’s spending every last beat in the classroom to make sure the music goes on.

“I want the program to continue. That’s the biggest compliment the students can give me, that’s the biggest compliment the parents can give me is to continue what we’ve started,” Kanauss said.

