DIGGING DEEPER: New insight on the new Memorial Bridge project impact

QUINCY (WGEM) - The project to build a new eastbound bridge over the Mississippi River at Quincy continues to move forward.

In July, Illinois Department of Transportation officials announced $156 million in funding for the project as a part of the state’s Rebuild Illinois initiative.

“It’s a huge sum of money and bridge replacements are never easy so it’s very encouraging to see the governor and IDOT follow through for the plan with actual funding for this project” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.

The 3,512 foot bridge plays a vital role in life in the Tri-States. The latest IDOT data from early March of 2023 showed an annual average daily traffic of 7,525 in 2019.

Not only does it serves as a vital artery for Tri-State traffic, it also connects many of the regions major highways and interstates.

“You’ve got 72, 172, you’ve got Avenue of the Saints, you’ve got Highway 57, U.S. Highway 24, you got Illinois 96,” Quincy Planning and Development director Chuck Bevelheimer said.

Despite the heavy use, officials said there is a great need for a new bridge.

“It was built back in the 30s,” Bevelheimer said. “It’s had lots of maintenance issues, it’s really narrow.”

A 2015 IDOT study examining the need for a new bridge found, “The most recent structure ratings now categorize the bridge as both ‘functionally obsolete’ and ‘structurally deficient’ by federal standards.”'

The report defined “structurally deficient” as warning that structural bridge elements are deteriorating. It said in the case of the Memorial Bridge, it had reduce load-carrying capacity.

It defined “functionally obsolete” as having geometric deficiencies.

Region 4 engineer Jeff Myers said the time has come to stop thinking about repairs and make plans for replacement.

“It’s reached the end of it’s functional life so we’re not in any danger of problems with the bridge but it’s time to replace that bridge,” he said.

Myers said as the project just entered the state’s six year plan, it will be a while before construction starts.

However, he said they already have an idea of what the new bridge would look like.

“We’ll do 12 foot lanes and three foot shoulders to make it a little wider for traffic and we’ll also have pedestrian and bicycle accommodations on the bridge as well,” Myers said. “Actually during construction, since this is on a new alignment, traffic will actually be able to stay on the existing east bound memorial bridge until the new one is built.”

Another change is the proposed location of the bridge’s entrance into Quincy: York Street, about 900 feet south of its current location.

“I think that has something to do with the cost, and the alignment and the distance going across the river width that made that choice attractive to IDOT,” Bevelheimer said.

A new bridge entrance will mean a new traffic flow with more cars passing through an area rich with hotels, restaurants and the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

The OLC’s executive director said he’s taken part in planning sessions with IDOT.

“The main concern we have is the safety of our customers,” Chris Landwehr said. “A lot of them stay across the street at the hotels and we want to make sure there is a safety factor of them getting from the hotel over to here.”

City council member Jack Holtschlag represents the 7th ward. He said a new traffic flow isn’t the only change on the table.

“I think it will change a lot of the streets, one ways, they’re talking,” he said.

Bevelheimer said they’ve keyed in on Third and Fourth Street.

“One of the key elements that we’ve asked IDOT to consider is decoupling the one way streets at Third and Fourth Street, to make 3rd Street the key north-south, two way traffic, and turn 4th Street back over to the city and let us make that more pedestrian friendly, make it more custom to the Square and make it a street we can expand and have business locate on,” he said.

IDOT also allocated $15.2 million for improvements to Illinois 104 also known as Broadway in Quincy. State officials said the money will pay for resurfacing of 4.2 miles of road, traffic signal replacement and modernization, ADA improvements from 12th Street to I-172.

Both the new bridge and the Third and Fourth Street decoupling are just two parts of the city’s plan to enhance the downtown area. You can find out more of city’s leader’s vision for the downtown area in the Regional Transportation Plan.

