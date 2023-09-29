Efforts underway to bring more housing to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - In an effort to bring more housing to the Tri-States, one local developer wants to help and he’s taking it up a notch by preserving history.

Bob Yapp has dedicated his career to fixing and preserving history of century old structures.

He even founded the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation where his apprentices help him revitalize old structures.

“I’ve been involved in over 160 restorations and I’ve never torn anything down in my life,” Yapp said. ”What was here was an 1845 brick structure that had been decimated over the years, what we call a demolition by neglect for just over 100 years.”

Except for the home on 6th and Bird, which was formerly an 1845 brick structure that had been decimated over the years.

Yapp said while he fretted demolishing the old structure, he wanted to make this home he’s selling more affordable.

“We decided that spending $1 million to rehab this and fix all the structural issues and then being able to sell it for $375,000 was probably not going to work,” Yapp said.

Still, the building does look classical. That’s because Yapp saved a few pieces from the original that he will implement.

“I’ll build a cabinet out of old beams from 1845,” Yapp said. “The style of this is what we call a steamboat carpenter gothic revival.”

Additional efforts are being made by community leaders in Quincy and Hannibal to bring more affordable housing to the area. But as contractor Caleb Jansen said, it’s a challenge all around.

“A lot of people are still looking at that $200,000 house and I don’t know if its really possible to build that $200,000 house,” Jansen said.

Jansen said he’s built dozens of homes and units in Hannibal and they often get snatched up before he’s finished building.

“People are migrating over the Hannibal,” Jansen said. “The houses are still the same price in Hannibal, but their taxes are so much cheaper.”

Jansen is also president of the local home builders association, an organization that aims to keep home costs down.

“We have legislators that fight on our behalf,” Jansen said.

Yapp said the home will be ready to go by summer of 2024.

The Home Builders Association of Quincy will host their annual Parade of Homes tour this Sunday at 10 a.m.

They plan to feature seven properties in both Quincy and Hannibal.

