Efforts underway to revive a community through history

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new push to help breathe life back into one Quincy community using history.

Part of that process includes the rededication of the Frederick Ball Apartments located just off Elm Street.

The complex, once owned by the Quincy Housing Authority, wwas dedicated to Captain Frederick Ball back in the 1940′s.

Ball was a Quincy resident who led an all African American regiment of soldiers through the Spanish-American War.

A leader in this push to recognize the history, Quincy Park District commissioner Mark Philpot said the rededication is a way to help restore the historical connection that was briefly lost.

“After ownership transferred to Brinshore Development, they made a complete revitalization of the development,” Philpot said. “And in the process of that activity taking place, the plaque was lost. It was recently recovered by Brinshore and that’s why we’re having the commemoration.”

He said he was thankful to Jerry Gille who kept the plaque safe over the years.

The rededication event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28 in front of the community building at the complex.

There will be food and entertainment and anyone is welcome to attend.

In addition to preserving the memory of Frederick Ball, Philpot said the ceremony is another step in a larger process of revamping the community.

“This is an important part of Quincy history, it shows that there was a huge contingent from Quincy that participated in the military, but also it shows that there has been investment in the Northwest side of Quincy,” Philpot said.

An additional project ongoing to help showcase that investment in Northwest Quincy includes the revitalization of the Penny Louis basketball court right next to the apartment complex.

Philpot said there is a so-called recreational desert on the Northwest side of the city, where there are not a lot of places and opportunities for people to get together and have a safe place to play.

That’s why several organizations are teaming up to help get the basketball court back in working order.

“This is an iconic piece of Quincy history as well. It’s dedicated to a very well-known community activist and educator Miss Penny Louis,” Philpot said. “That basketball court has a great degree of history within Quincy athletics. A number of individuals who have gone on to success have played at that court.”

Some of the organizations include the Quincy Park District, Blessing Hospital, Bella Ease, First Baptist Church, Bethel AME and Tri-State Veterans.

Since the basketball court is on property that cannot be maintained by the Park District, Philpot said the goal is to establish a committee of community members and volunteers to help.

Philpot said anyone interested in helping with the project can reach out to him at the Park District.

There will be more information about the community and volunteer opportunities at the plaque rededication Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.