Hospital report: Sept. 29, 2023

Deaths:

Sandra J. “Sandi” Holford, age 76, of Quincy, died on Sept. 26 in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Brent Allan Reinebach, age 44, of Payson, Illinois, died on Sept. 26 in Blessing Hospital.

Shirley Marie Bornman, age 92, of Quincy, died on Sept. 28 in Curtis Creek.

Karen Sue Thompson, age 71, of Quincy, died on Sept. 28 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Drake Tracy and Valerie Black of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Logan Friye and Delaney Rodgers of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Dan Noe and Jennifer Murphey of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.