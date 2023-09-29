Illinois lawmakers discuss changing retirement benefits for first responders

Committee members did not vote on any of the proposals on Thursday.
Committee members did not vote on any of the proposals on Thursday.
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - As Illinois continues struggling to recruit new first responders, State lawmakers spent Thursday looking at potential solutions.

Members of the House Personnel and Pensions Committee discussed proposals improving retirement benefits for police officers and firefighters.

They would convert all first responders to “tier one.”

Currently, employees hired after 2011 are in “tier two”, giving them worse retirement benefits than their more senior counterparts.

Supporters, which include lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, said the proposed changes will help the state recruit and retain first responders.

Opponents however are concerned about how the state, as well as cities and counties, will pay for it.

”The men and women deserve it because of everything that they are going to have to deal with after they retire,” said Illinois 90th District Representative John Cabello. “Just because you retire from the police and fire service doesn’t mean you don’t take a career-long psyche with you.”

“Rolling back doesn’t address being able to pay the contributions, it only increases the problem of paying the contributions,” said Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole.

Committee members did not vote on any of the proposals on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership
KTTC
Quincy teen charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault
Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader pleads guilty to 2 counts of sexual abuse
Bradley Yohn sentencing
“He deserves every minute”: Yohn sentenced to 130 years in prison
Police say a hit-and-run suspect intentionally slammed into Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser...
Police sergeant says he’s thankful to be alive after suspect crashes head-on into cruiser

Latest News

Hancock County Board proceeding with litigator while CO2 pipeline talks continue
QJHS sees positive changes after cell phone policy
‘People need to come together’ Lawmakers scramble as shutdown looms
QU scholar explains effects of possible government shutdown
Quincy plaque
Efforts underway to revive a community through history