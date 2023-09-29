Illinois lawmakers discuss changing retirement benefits for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - As Illinois continues struggling to recruit new first responders, State lawmakers spent Thursday looking at potential solutions.

Members of the House Personnel and Pensions Committee discussed proposals improving retirement benefits for police officers and firefighters.

They would convert all first responders to “tier one.”

Currently, employees hired after 2011 are in “tier two”, giving them worse retirement benefits than their more senior counterparts.

Supporters, which include lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, said the proposed changes will help the state recruit and retain first responders.

Opponents however are concerned about how the state, as well as cities and counties, will pay for it.

”The men and women deserve it because of everything that they are going to have to deal with after they retire,” said Illinois 90th District Representative John Cabello. “Just because you retire from the police and fire service doesn’t mean you don’t take a career-long psyche with you.”

“Rolling back doesn’t address being able to pay the contributions, it only increases the problem of paying the contributions,” said Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole.

Committee members did not vote on any of the proposals on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.