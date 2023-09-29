Illinois lawmakers discuss potential government shutdown

FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) - As the federal government gets closer to Saturday’s budget deadline, the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass legislation Friday to avoid a shutdown.

The measure, which would have kept the government open through Oct. 30, was led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Twenty-one House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the bill.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Nikki Budzinski voted against the bill.

She said she wants to keep the government open but could not support McCarthy’s proposal. She would vote for a bipartisan bill currently being worked on in the U.S. Senate to keep the government open through Nov. 17.

“These are our neighbors. These are people who are going to be asked to go to work after Saturday, show up on Monday, and not be paid, and that includes military personnel,” Budzinski said. “I think that working people deserve a lot better than that.”

Budzinski’s House colleague, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, also voted against the bill.

In a statement following Friday’s vote, she said:

“I voted no on the ‘CR’ continuing resolution because I will not be part of the process to kick government funding down the road until the holidays when Senate and House “insiders” will agree to ram through some massive omnibus with Ukraine funding behind closed doors.

“Last year, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans, and House Democrats passed a massive omnibus on Christmas Eve while no one was watching. The DC Swamp does not want the transparency and accountability that comes with passing 12 appropriations bills.

“Last night, I voted for four conservative appropriations bills to reverse the damage Biden has done with his America Last agenda, and I have now voted for five bills to fund the government and keep our promises to the American people.

“I have directed the clerk to withhold my pay and I will vote on appropriations bills all day, every day, until we keep the promises that we made to hold Joe Biden and the DC Swamp accountable through our ‘power of the purse.’”

The government is set to officially shut down at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Sunday.

