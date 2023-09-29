JWCC hosts Healthcare Careers Expo

QUINCY (WGEM) -Several local high schools took part in a Healthcare Careers Expo at John Wood Community College on Friday.

At the expo, 222 students learned about a variety of local healthcare and emergency career paths.

Students got the opportunity to talk to career experts and see just what these careers had to offer.

Students also got to observe and even participate in some activities, including a VR simulation and practice using some medical instruments.

Officials said the goal of the expo was to inform the students of their options before they decide to go to college.

“We want to do our best to give them a glimpse into what their options are, so they know if they want to go into health care, they have choices right here in Quincy at John Wood where they can get their career started,” said JWCC manager of career services Kathleen Rodgers.

You can find more information on JWCC health education programs here.

