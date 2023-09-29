New daily senior check-in program set to launch

New daily call program looks to keep seniors safe
New daily call program looks to keep seniors safe(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new program will make sure local seniors are safe and healthy.

Those at the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging said starting October 1, seniors in the program will call volunteers to let them know how they’re doing.

Organizers said if a senior doesn’t check in or if they leave a message that sounds concerning, they’ll try to contact them. If there’s no answer, they said volunteers will get into contact with an emergency contact to check in on their loved one.

Chris Spohr said they wanted to get this program up and running after a scary incident.

“One of the volunteers had actually fallen on her back porch and laid on the porch for 18 hours so finally someone called and went to her home and found her laying on the back porch,” Spohr said.

That volunteer was Adams County resident Anna Stupavsky. She said she knows many seniors who live at home alone and rarely have people check in on them. She said that incident is why she volunteered to work with this program.

“I just can’t impress enough upon people that it can be you, not to just brush it off and think, ‘No it’s not going to happen,’ or ‘I’ll handle it if it happens,’” Stupavsky said.

Spohr said a similar program, the Friendly Caller program, also checks in on seniors periodically to make sure they’re not lonely.

Both programs cover seniors in Adams, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Hancock, and Calhoun counties.

Stupavsky said right now they have three volunteers, including her. She hopes more people will sign up as volunteers. She said she wants people to understand the value and importance of this program as it could keep people from ending up in a position where they are unable to help themselves.

If you are interested in volunteering or signing up for the program, you can call Chris Spohr at (217) 223-7904 ext. 170.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a hit-and-run suspect intentionally slammed into Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser...
Police sergeant says he’s thankful to be alive after suspect crashes head-on into cruiser
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership
Quincy residents around South Park may have a change in direction.
Curtis Creek Bridge closed for repairs
Cell phone policy at QJHS reaps positive results
QJHS sees positive changes after cell phone policy

Latest News

Canton vs Monroe City Softball Highlights
Canton vs Monroe City Softball Highlights
IHSA Class 1A Regional Girls Golf Highlights
IHSA Class 1A Girl Golf Highlights
Illinois lawmakers discuss changing retirement benefits for first responders
Quincy University lights up sky to celebrate homecoming