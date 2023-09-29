New daily senior check-in program set to launch

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new program will make sure local seniors are safe and healthy.

Those at the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging said starting October 1, seniors in the program will call volunteers to let them know how they’re doing.

Organizers said if a senior doesn’t check in or if they leave a message that sounds concerning, they’ll try to contact them. If there’s no answer, they said volunteers will get into contact with an emergency contact to check in on their loved one.

Chris Spohr said they wanted to get this program up and running after a scary incident.

“One of the volunteers had actually fallen on her back porch and laid on the porch for 18 hours so finally someone called and went to her home and found her laying on the back porch,” Spohr said.

That volunteer was Adams County resident Anna Stupavsky. She said she knows many seniors who live at home alone and rarely have people check in on them. She said that incident is why she volunteered to work with this program.

“I just can’t impress enough upon people that it can be you, not to just brush it off and think, ‘No it’s not going to happen,’ or ‘I’ll handle it if it happens,’” Stupavsky said.

Spohr said a similar program, the Friendly Caller program, also checks in on seniors periodically to make sure they’re not lonely.

Both programs cover seniors in Adams, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Hancock, and Calhoun counties.

Stupavsky said right now they have three volunteers, including her. She hopes more people will sign up as volunteers. She said she wants people to understand the value and importance of this program as it could keep people from ending up in a position where they are unable to help themselves.

If you are interested in volunteering or signing up for the program, you can call Chris Spohr at (217) 223-7904 ext. 170.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.