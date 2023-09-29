Oktoberfest returns for a 10th year

By Josef Lawler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The 10th annual Oktoberfest will return to The Dick Brothers Brewery District in Quincy on Saturday.

Volunteers, employees, and park district officials were setting up for the event early Friday Afternoon

The festivities will include live music, German tunnel tours, entertainment from the Children’s Museum and Quincy Axe Company and plenty of food and drinks.

Organizers say the event is free and open for anyone who wants to celebrate Quincy’s German heritage.

“You know, whether your German heritage or not, it grounds us in our roots of why the city is here, provides an annual time to get together.” Co-Owner of Dick Brothers Brewery, Bret Austin, said, “Especially coming out of the last few years that we’ve had, community events that are anticipated and expected on an annual basis help everyone in the community get together.”

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music starting at 3 p.m. If you are interested in touring the tunnels, you can find the link to buy tickets on The Dick Brothers Brewery website here.

