Portion of Maine Street in Quincy to temporarily close for repairs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Central Services Department stated in a news release that Maine Street between 21st and 22nd streets will be closed to traffic Friday to allow for street repairs.

The section of roadway will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. and will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution while driving near construction work zones and to use an alternate route when possible.

