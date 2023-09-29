Portion of Maine Street in Quincy to temporarily close for repairs

The media release said that drivers are reminded to use extra caution while driving near...
The media release said that drivers are reminded to use extra caution while driving near construction work zones and to use an alternate route when possible.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Central Services Department stated in a news release that Maine Street between 21st and 22nd streets will be closed to traffic Friday to allow for street repairs.

The section of roadway will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. and will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution while driving near construction work zones and to use an alternate route when possible.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership
KTTC
Quincy teen charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault
Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader pleads guilty to 2 counts of sexual abuse
Bradley Yohn sentencing
“He deserves every minute”: Yohn sentenced to 130 years in prison
Police say a hit-and-run suspect intentionally slammed into Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser...
Police sergeant says he’s thankful to be alive after suspect crashes head-on into cruiser

Latest News

Hancock County Board proceeding with litigator while CO2 pipeline talks continue
QJHS sees positive changes after cell phone policy
‘People need to come together’ Lawmakers scramble as shutdown looms
QU scholar explains effects of possible government shutdown
Quincy plaque
Efforts underway to revive a community through history
Capt. Ball Preview