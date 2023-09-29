QU scholar explains effects of possible government shutdown

QUINCY (WGEM) -A Quincy University professor said a government shutdown won’t directly impact most Americans on a day-to-day basis.

However, it would affect the WIC program that benefits mothers and babies. WIC funding would run out within a matter of days.

Dr. Justin Coffey said a possible government shutdown stems from a partisan showdown.

He said the White House and House republicans strongly disagree about funding and resources.

“Democrats are saying to Republicans, ‘you’re hurting the people who need help the most,’” Coffey said. “Republicans are saying, ‘you’re just continually spending this money without any checks and balances, and we’re trying to rein that in.’”

Dr. Coffey said shutdowns can last a couple of weeks.

Post offices would still remain open and Americans would continue to receive social security checks.

