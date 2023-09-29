Quincy officials remove potentially hazardous trees ahead of upcoming fall tree planting program

QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials said in 2023 they’ve taken down dozens of trees that were classified as potential hazards.

“A lot of the big oak trees in town,” said the city’s central services director, Kevin McClean. “We do come and look at those once in a while because they are notorious for dropping branches so a lot of times someone will give us a call and we’ll go out and take a look.”

McClean said while they do their best to make their rounds and inspect all the trees in the city they also depend on residents to help keep homes and neighborhoods safe.

On Thursday morning, workers at 12th and Chestnut removed a tree. McClean said he got the call from an alderman that the tree was dead, classifying it as a potential hazard.

“We also have one over by 14th and Maine,” McClean said. “It’s dying also.”

McClean said if you notice a tree that appears out of the ordinary to call the central services department so they can conduct an inspection.

“If you notice the leaves turning colors early, turning brown or maybe has some holes in them, bugs have been chewing on them, anything like that,” McClean said.

McClean said branches on dead trees can suddenly snap causing injuries or property damage.

Resident Deb O’Hearn Druffel had this happen to her last year.

In a letter to the editor published by our news-gathering partners at the Herald Whig, she wrote:

“On a clear, windless day in September 2022 a large limb from a tree in the city easement fell hitting my house and causing $2,500 in damage to a new roof that had been put on in May 2022.”

Druffel said since the tree was not on file for being hazardous, she had to pay out of pocket.

“We know that these trees are coming down because they’re getting older or getting diseases,” said assistant community development planner Jason Parrott.

Parrott said a plan is in place to replace those lost trees with the upcoming fall tree planting program.

“We are able to try to get 40 to 50 more trees planted back in the ground through this program,” Parrott said.

Parrott said the city buys and sells back trees at a reduced rate.

“We know that those trees are going to sell fast,” Parrott said. “Our biggest hope is that we get a bid come in so we can plant even more trees.”

Parrott said requests for bids on those trees are set to go out on Wednesday Oct. 4.

McClean said if you notice a tree that you think looks to call the central services department at 217-228-4520. He said this only applies to trees on the city right of way.

