Quincy University lights up sky to celebrate homecoming

By Rajah Maples
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people turned out to Quincy University Thursday night for a glimpse of campus all a-glow.

Ten hot air balloons lit up Friars’ Field for the eighth annual Homecoming Balloon Glow.

The homecoming festivities also included a parade and block party.

Spectators of all ages turned out to enjoy the festivities.

Boy Scout Noah Doellman with Troop #1 of Blessed Sacrament has been participating in QU’s Homecoming parade for three years now.

“It’s really fun cause you get to be with your friends,” Doellman said. “You get to meet up with people, have a good time and just overall have fun.”

Weekend events include a golf tournament, baseball golf outing and more.

Saturday’s events include QU Hawk tailgating, homecoming football game and alumni dinner.

You can find a schedule of events by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership
KTTC
Quincy teen charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault
Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy church youth leader pleads guilty to 2 counts of sexual abuse
Bradley Yohn sentencing
“He deserves every minute”: Yohn sentenced to 130 years in prison
Police say a hit-and-run suspect intentionally slammed into Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser...
Police sergeant says he’s thankful to be alive after suspect crashes head-on into cruiser

Latest News

Canton vs Monroe City Softball Highlights
Canton vs Monroe City Softball Highlights
IHSA Class 1A Regional Girls Golf Highlights
IHSA Class 1A Girl Golf Highlights
Illinois lawmakers discuss changing retirement benefits for first responders
Quincy University lights up sky to celebrate homecoming
DIGGING DEEPER: New insight on the new Memorial Bridge project impact