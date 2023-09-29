Quincy University lights up sky to celebrate homecoming

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people turned out to Quincy University Thursday night for a glimpse of campus all a-glow.

Ten hot air balloons lit up Friars’ Field for the eighth annual Homecoming Balloon Glow.

The homecoming festivities also included a parade and block party.

Spectators of all ages turned out to enjoy the festivities.

Boy Scout Noah Doellman with Troop #1 of Blessed Sacrament has been participating in QU’s Homecoming parade for three years now.

“It’s really fun cause you get to be with your friends,” Doellman said. “You get to meet up with people, have a good time and just overall have fun.”

Weekend events include a golf tournament, baseball golf outing and more.

Saturday’s events include QU Hawk tailgating, homecoming football game and alumni dinner.

You can find a schedule of events by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.