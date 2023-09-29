Record high temperature may be in jeopardy

We may tie the record high temperature Saturday. (maxuser | Brian INman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - I’m beginning to sound a little bit like a broken record. It’s going to be hot outside. It’s going to be sunny outside. However, Saturday we stand a chance to break the record high temperature for the day that record high is 91 degrees set back in 1952. Right now, our forecast daytime high for Saturday is 91 degrees. So, what about Sunday? Sunday, we have a forecast high temperature of 89 but the record for Sunday is 90 degrees. So, it is possible that we may see back-to-back records it’s just not that likely, the forecast holds on the warm side through Tuesday possibly into Wednesday. We are trying to pin down the timing of a cold front that will spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. High temperatures will cool into the 70s the latter half of next week. And in the 60s for daytime high temperatures next weekend.

