Record high temperature may be in jeopardy

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
We may tie the record high temperature Saturday.
We may tie the record high temperature Saturday.(maxuser | Brian INman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - I’m beginning to sound a little bit like a broken record. It’s going to be hot outside. It’s going to be sunny outside. However, Saturday we stand a chance to break the record high temperature for the day that record high is 91 degrees set back in 1952. Right now, our forecast daytime high for Saturday is 91 degrees. So, what about Sunday? Sunday, we have a forecast high temperature of 89 but the record for Sunday is 90 degrees. So, it is possible that we may see back-to-back records it’s just not that likely, the forecast holds on the warm side through Tuesday possibly into Wednesday. We are trying to pin down the timing of a cold front that will spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. High temperatures will cool into the 70s the latter half of next week. And in the 60s for daytime high temperatures next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back Home Again: Jim Lowe and Doug Wilson return to the sidelines
Back Home Again: Jim Lowe and Doug Wilson return to the sidelines
Police say a hit-and-run suspect intentionally slammed into Sgt. Ron Malone’s police cruiser...
Police sergeant says he’s thankful to be alive after suspect crashes head-on into cruiser
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde
The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership

Latest News

First Alert Weather Friday Morning
With temperatures well above normal Friday and no rain in sight, Friday's Weather Report Card...
Record high temperatures possible this weekend, with cooler weather on the horizon
Record high temperature Saturday
Hot-toberfest
Part of the Tri-States woke up to extremely dense fog Thursday morning, as visibilities dropped...
Dense Fog Advisory in effect Thursday morning, very warm weather ahead