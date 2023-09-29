Record high temperatures possible this weekend, with cooler weather on the horizon

By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunshine will dominate the end of the work week as high pressure prevails over the Great Plains and Midwest. Daytime highs on Friday will jump 15 degrees above average, which this time of the year means temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. With no rain in the forecast for Friday, Friday’s Weather Report Card gets bad remarks.

With temperatures well above normal Friday and no rain in sight, Friday's Weather Report Card gets a C. Points were added thanks to low humidity and a light southeasterly breeze.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

For the Friday evening commute, skies will remain sunny, so be sure to wear the sunglasses when driving. Late this evening and overnight, any clouds will be few and far between across the Tri-States as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

High pressure overhead means abundant sunshine to round out the work week! Remember the sunglasses on the way home from work today, as the evening commute will be bright.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

In fact, the way that our high pressure is positioned, it is known as an Omega Block. An Omega Block develops when high pressure has unsettled weather - low pressure - to the west and east of it. This locks the Omega Block in place and high pressure builds over the same area within the Omega Block for an extended period. This keeps conditions very dry and temperatures run well above average, and this is the case for the Tri-States heading into the first few days of October. In fact, a daily record high is in jeopardy this Saturday.

Saturday's forecast high is 92 degrees, which would beat the current standing record high of 91 degrees set in 1952.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The current record high for Saturday stands at 91 degrees and it was set in 1952. Saturday’s forecast is 92, which would beat the 71-year standing record. Summer-like heat will continue through Tuesday of next week, but a cold front slides through on Wednesday. That will bring the chance for rain, but more importantly the chance for a big cooldown heading into late next week.

