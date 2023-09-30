2023 Mutt Strut is a furry fiesta

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, animal lovers headed to South Park for a furry fiesta where Quincy Humane Society’s Mutt Strut took place.

At the park were dozens of canines of all shapes, sizes and colors decked out in fiesta attire, the theme for this year’s one mile walk.

Among those participants was Teena Fisk with her two pups, Trixie and Dooley.

“Dooley’s been in it several times,” Fisk said. “But not Trixie. They will probably try to sled dog most of the time.”

Quincy Humane Society’s executive director Pilar Brumbaugh said this race to help find shelter animals a forever home is the largest fundraiser of the year.

“Funds from the race go to general care,” Brumbaugh said. “Anything from intake, regular medications, or if they needed anything outside of normal vaccinations we take care of that.”

Brumbaugh said the no-kill shelter relies strictly on donations and fundraisers.

“So we can provide them a quality of wait time versus just sitting in a shelter,” Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh said they’ve hosted the Mutt Strut for more than 20 years expanding its reach and resources. At the event were several vendors including the Quincy Area Cat Coalition Community, canine massages and more.

“Promoting healthy companionships with people and their pets in our community is our number one priority,” Brumbaugh said.

If you missed this year’s Mutt Strut, there’s still time to donate to the Quincy Humane Society.

