German heritage celebrated at Quincy’s Oktoberfest

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Rotary Club of Quincy kicked off fall with its annual Oktoberfest at Dick Brothers Brewery on Saturday.

Attendees could partake in a wide variety of fun activities from brewery tours, the infamous 200 meter Beer and Brats Dash, live music and so much more.

“I love that it really celebrates our German history in Quincy. Even our brewery history with the Dick Brothers Brewery, it’s the perfect location because who doesn’t want to be at a street party and be able to go underground in the tunnels, take a break at the beer garden or the Ratskeller and cool off,” said Oktoberfest Committee Member Holly Cain. “We love the location, and we love our history with it being German related, but if you come and celebrate with us, you can bring money back to the community.”

All of the money raised from Oktoberfest goes back to Rotary Club projects that fulfill trails, shelters, blessings in backpacks for youths and more.

The German heritage celebration runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

