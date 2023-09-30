German heritage celebrated at Quincy’s Oktoberfest

Though it may not feel like it, Quincy holds its annual Oktoberfest.
Though it may not feel like it, Quincy holds its annual Oktoberfest.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Rotary Club of Quincy kicked off fall with its annual Oktoberfest at Dick Brothers Brewery on Saturday.

Attendees could partake in a wide variety of fun activities from brewery tours, the infamous 200 meter Beer and Brats Dash, live music and so much more.

“I love that it really celebrates our German history in Quincy. Even our brewery history with the Dick Brothers Brewery, it’s the perfect location because who doesn’t want to be at a street party and be able to go underground in the tunnels, take a break at the beer garden or the Ratskeller and cool off,” said Oktoberfest Committee Member Holly Cain. “We love the location, and we love our history with it being German related, but if you come and celebrate with us, you can bring money back to the community.”

All of the money raised from Oktoberfest goes back to Rotary Club projects that fulfill trails, shelters, blessings in backpacks for youths and more.

The German heritage celebration runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back Home Again: Jim Lowe and Doug Wilson return to the sidelines
Back Home Again: Jim Lowe and Doug Wilson return to the sidelines
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in Springfield, Ill.
Lawmakers blast DCFS after audit finds problems with agency

Latest News

FILE: Generic fire photo
Palmyra house completely destroyed by fire
Dry conditions, extreme heat and harvest time have created an increased risk of fire in the...
Tri-States could see increased risk of field fires
A local crop specialist says the Tri-States is at an increased risk of field fires because of...
Tri-States could see increased risk of field fires
Illinois House Republicans criticized DCFS after following a recent Auditor General's report...
Lawmakers blast DCFS after audit finds problems with agency