Deaths:

Vera D. Aiken, 98, of Quincy, died on September 28 in Quincy.

Patsy K. Diles, age 73, of Quincy, died on September 28 at Blessing Hospital.

Jerry Lawrence Brennan, age 87, of Florida and Quincy, died on September 29 in Quincy.

Births:

Derek and Meagen Cooper, of Sciota, Ill., welcomed a boy.

