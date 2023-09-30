Palmyra house completely destroyed by fire

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A house was destroyed Friday night after a fire broke out at 234 N Bradley Street in Palmyra.

Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said they were called to the scene around 8 p.m. and found the house fully engulfed.

Crane reported it took 11 firefighters and five firetrucks to put out the fire. They were on scene till about midnight.

According to Crane, no one was injured, but the house is a total loss.

Crane said the cause of the fire is undetermined due to extensive damage.

