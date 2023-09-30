Quincy Police Department looks to add more volunteers to auxiliary force

With football and parade season in full swing, Quincy police officials said they need more...
With football and parade season in full swing, Quincy police officials said they need more auxiliary officers so our community gatherings can stay safe.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Recruiting and retention continue to challenge police departments across the country.

In Quincy, officials said they are struggling to fill, not just officer positions, but volunteer spots, as well.

Auxiliary officers are those you see directing parade traffic or keeping crime scenes clear of trespassers.

They help protect the public and provide assistance to QPD officers.



Allie Jarvis has worked in a variety of law enforcement roles throughout her life.

After working as a 911 dispatcher and corrections officer, she began working as a full time nurse.

But that policing passion, she said is something she hasn’t wanted to give up.

“When I moved to Quincy, I started working in the Adams County Jail and I was told about the citizens police academy, so I went through that and then I was told about auxiliary, so I joined that,” Jarvis said.

Lieutenant Jarvis is one of seven auxiliary officers who volunteer to help protect the Quincy community.

Chief Adam Yates said finding more volunteers is essential to QPD’s operations.

“Our auxiliary officers are able to do things that free up our sworn police officers to investigate crimes and respond to calls for service,” Yates said. “So it’s a key part to our department because they’re able to direct traffic, assist at parades and runs and leave the sworn officers available to do the police work.”

Yates said the volunteer position is a good way to get your feet wet in law enforcement.

He said he started out as an auxiliary officer.

“It was great experience for me,” Yates said. “We allow our directing parade traffic or keeping crime scenes clear of trespassers officers to drive squad cars so we train them how to operate the radio how to operate the lights and siren you know direct traffic, things that really came in handy because when I got back from the training academy those were things I already knew how to do it as a Quincy auxiliary police officer.”

Whether you’re retired, looking for a career change or wanting to become a cop, Jarvis said the qualifications to become a Quincy auxiliary officer are simple.

“As long as you’re over the age of 18, can pass a background check, if you’re interested in law enforcement, this is a way to get your foot in the door, make sure this is really what you wanna do,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said all training is done here in Quincy.

She said volunteers can choose what hours they want to contribute each month.



Click here for more information on how to become an auxiliary officer.

