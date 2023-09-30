Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosts massive bed build assembly

QUINCY (WGEM) -Tri-State youth will soon have a way to get a better night’s sleep.

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers formed an assembly line outside of The Crossing to make beds as part of a nationwide organization called Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

Its mission is to prevent area youth from having to sleep on the floor.

Core team member Darren Funk said they built 60 beds in total, which will be delivered along with a mattress, bedding and pillows to local kids. All in the hopes of having a restful slumber.

”We’ll deliver all through the winter,” Funk said. “We deliver as few as a couple, a dozen, to as many as 50 beds in a month sometimes. Our next build will probably be in February or March.”

Funk said anyone who hears about a local child needing a bed is asked to apply for one through the organization.

You can find a link to SHP’s Liberty, Illinois chapter here.

