Barry Apple Festival sees huge turnout

Barry Apple Festival
Barry Apple Festival(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Barry Apple Festival is underway in Pike County this weekend.

Hundreds of people descend on this West Central Illinois community each fall to enjoy the festivities.

From carnival rides and parades to caramel apples and crafts, the Barry Apple Festival has something for everyone of all ages.

Festival Chairman Andrew Conley said the turnout for this year’s festival is one of the biggest he’s ever seen.

“One of the best turnouts we ever had, and it kept going. Friday was another tremendous day. Today - going through the parade, I mean, the whole streets were full,” Conley said. “We had a lot of actual floats this year, so I expect this to continue with the car show and with the weather so nice.”

The Barry Apple Festival continues Sunday, beginning with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the American Legion Hall.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

