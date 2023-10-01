DECISION 2023: Talking to Fort Madison’s three mayoral candidates

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Decision 2023 is one month away, and three candidates are throwing their hat into the ring to become the next mayor of Fort Madison.

Current Mayor Matt Mohrfeld is seeking a third term while challenger Rodney Hoskins is running for a third time, previously being defeated by Mohrfeld the last two elections.

Small business owner Jerry Reuther is making a first effort this year for mayor.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Matt Mohrfeld

The desire to see projects come to fruition is what’s keeping Mayor Matt Mohrfeld from walking away.

In his tenure, the new marina was built and complete while more is still in the works. By April 2024, Mohrfeld said the riverfront’s restaurant that’ll also feature a bar and convenience store should be open.

“We have a lot on our plate, that’s good, but we have some things that we have to finish to start some of the next things, this part needs to be finished out and then put in motion and used and people need to start enjoying it,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld said the result of a finished marina and riverfront restaurant could mean several thousand more visitors than what the town is used to. Once the restaurant is complete, he said a “destination style” playground would be a great thing to add.

“We say this is a family opportunity, well that family should be able to come down here to play,” Mohrfeld said.

The marina also has two gas dispensers. The riverfront project overall totals $12 million, with the city paying for roughly $1.5 million. The rest, Mohrfeld said, is being paid for through grants and private investment. The project also added a wellness path that spans Riverview Park.

While riverfront happenings are high on Mohrfeld’s list of priorities, he’s also focused on improving the quality of life.

He said the city has 400 dilapidated structures, six of which have been rehabilitated or removed in his tenure. The city is also in the process of finding a city manager. Mohrfeld said there are a handful of qualified applicants.

“The key to a good city manager is the right person at the right time, and if we have a grow Fort Madison initiative and we have a lot of momentum, that’s what you go looking for,” Mohrfeld said.

Mohrfeld is an Iowa native and has lived in Fort Madison since 1977. He was first appointed to City Council almost two years before being elected mayor the first time. Several decades ago he spent eight years as a Lee County Supervisor.

He’s formerly the president of the Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce and was also the tourism bureau president.

Rodney Hoskins

Hoskins is a lifelong Fort Madison resident.

Hoskins has no city council experience, although he ran for council nearly a half dozen times coming up unsuccessful. 2023 is his third attempt to take Mohrfeld’s title.

The 44-year-old is strongly pushing for the preservation of Fort Madison’s history, and specifically the old fort.

“The fort is Fort Madison, we’re Fort Madison for a reason, we’re right there in the central part of America, we got a cruise line ship that’s actually put it in their pamphlet when they’re based out of New Orleans,” Hoskins said.

Old Fort Madison closed in January after inspectors said it was structurally unsafe.

Hoskins believes the best way to decide it’s fate is to “testify” in November.

“I tell most people right now, you need to stand up and if you’re ready to testify, that’s the only way you’re going to be able to testify is through your vote,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins is hosting a public meet and greet on Sunday, Oct. 8 at noon at the Fort Madison Public Library.

Jerry Reuther

Another Lee County native, Jerry Reuther is vying for the mayor position for the first time.

Reuther currently owns Boba Bubbles and Steam Demons Vape Lounge in Fort Madison. Reuther has no history on city council, but is running on the basis that the city needs more family spots.

“We’ve always had to go out of town to do stuff with our kids and none of the community is really together on that, there’s just nothing for them to do,” Reuther said.

Reuther referenced his interest in bringing a trampoline park to town as well as a bowling alley.

