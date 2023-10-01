Multiple buildings damaged, firefighter injured after early morning fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple building were damaged and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after an early morning fire in a Quincy alley, according to officials with the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to multiple calls of a fire in the alley between 5th and 6th Streets from Spring to Oak Street at 3:03 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found fire coming from a shed and barn, with multiple buildings surrounding it at risk.

According to firefighters, initial reports indicated that people were in the burning buildings, but after multiple searches, they found no occupants.

Firefighters reported that seven structures were involved with damage ranging from total loss to melted siding. They said one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters said this incident in under investigation and considered to be incendiary.

