One dead after Pike County crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person is dead after a crash in Pike County Saturday night on Highway 106, according to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood.

Greenwood reported that a car was traveling eastbound on IL 106, east of Barry, Ill., at 8:50 p.m. when it ran off the road and rolled.

Greenwood said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

According to Greenwood, the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

