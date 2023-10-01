Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash in Houston

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending...
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Expedition clipped the corner of a mail truck, sending it into a ditch. The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a postal worker.

Investigators say the postal worker was attempting to make a left-hand turn around 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Ford Expedition tried to go around him. The Expedition driver clipped the corner of the mail truck, sending it into a ditch.

The postal worker was thrown from the truck, and it fell on him. Witnesses came to the postal worker’s aid by pushing the truck off him, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police say the Expedition driver fled the scene, and they are now trying to find that person.

Investigators have the Expedition’s license plate number and witness descriptions of the suspect. They went to the home the SUV was registered to, and a person there claimed it was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
FILE: Generic fire photo
Palmyra house completely destroyed by fire
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided this picture of it's identical,...
Missouri two-headed snake so rare conservation center holding event to celebrate it
Barry Apple Festival
Barry Apple Festival sees huge turnout

Latest News

Connecticut's most wide-ranging gun control measure since the 2013 law enacted after the Sandy...
Connecticut enacts its most sweeping gun control law since the Sandy Hook shooting
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The family lost their home to the fire, the cause of which is believed to be electrical. (KNOE,...
Girl, 6, honored for saving family from house fire