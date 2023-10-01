Record-breaking heat to end September, then a major temperature drop

QUINCY (WGEM) - The last day of September felt like the last day of July, as Quincy broke a daily record high temperature! Saturday afternoon, the mercury rose to 94 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 91 degrees that was set in 1952.

Quincy hit 94 today, breaking the 71-year-old record of 91 degrees. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Summer-like heat along with abundant sunshine is expected through Tuesday, but come Wednesday, a cold front arrives along with the chance for beneficial rain. In addition, temperatures will sharply drop. Wednesday will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but that’s not everything Mother Nature has in store for us. Showers push out of the region early on Thursday as temperatures struggle to make it out of the low 70s. Friday features drier weather, more sunshine, and seasonable temperatures. Heading into the weekend, another strong push of Canadian air will roll through the Great Plains and Upper Midwest, plunging millions of people into below average temperatures.

Temperatures will fall below average this coming Saturday, and a few places may see temperatures fall to near 40 degrees Saturday night. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

While the weekend will be dry, it will be chilly compared to the unseasonable warmth the Tri-States has seen for most of September. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees Saturday, which will be 7-9 degrees below average for the first weekend of October. A few places Saturday night also have the chance to dip into the upper 30s which is quite cold for the first weekend of October. At this time, frost chances seem slim to none heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.