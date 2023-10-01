Science and Symphony Concert echoed through Quincy Jr. High

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the Quincy Junior High School hosted the Science and Symphony Concert, organized by the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association.

The association is in its 76th season, and Sunday’s show was “The Legend of the Northern Lights”.

The orchestra mingled the science and fantasy of the northern lights, and portrayed its excellence in front of hundreds through harmonious music.

Attendees watched with anticipation and gave the symphony a standing ovation.

