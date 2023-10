SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Scotland County, Mo. Sheriff was arrested on Friday night for a DWI, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report.

Police said Bryan N. Whitney, 43, of Memphis, Mo., was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

He was held at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, but was later released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.