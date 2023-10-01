Teddy Bear Clinic returns to Blessing-Rieman College

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 35th annual Teddy Bear Clinic returned to the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences Sunday afternoon.

The clinic’s theme was “Under the Sea” and the event gave kids the chance to bring their favorite doll or stuffed animal in for a health check-up.

Kids got to brush their stuffed animals’ teeth, tuck them into sleep and learn the difference between snacks and medicine.

While the event was geared towards 3 to 6-year-olds, staff enjoyed getting to see familiar faces.

“We’re really excited - we love seeing our families come through, we’ve had a pretty good turnout so far. Lots of our alumni - former students - have come through with their families, and that’s always awesome to see them and how their families are growing and changing, too,” said professor and faculty co-chair Brandi Venvertloh.

Quincy Police also attended the event to give the kids law enforcement bracelets, stickers and pencils as they attended the clinic.

