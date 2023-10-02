Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jane Rollison

Matt Holtmeyer

Michelle Monroe

Kylee Hagenah

Byron Sparrow

Kathleen Keppel

Jill Abston

Darcie Shinberger

Andy Lohr

Joshua Tjaden

Madison Steinkamp

Monica Akers

Don McCaughey

Sarah Hyde

Tom & Beth Wellman

Jim & Julie Maddox

Adam & Melissa Carter

Andrew & Katie Gerecke

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.