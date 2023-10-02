Hannibal, along with several NEMO schools receive funding for safety upgrades

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A total of 566 Missouri school districts are getting a combined $50 million in grant funding from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s School Safety Grant Program.

While round one has already been dispersed, several districts in Northeast Missouri are receiving funding in round two.

Hannibal School District is receiving $200,000. Superintendent Susan Johnson said they’re focusing on adding and replacing cameras.

“If something happens, we know exactly what happens because we can view that ourselves,” Johnson said.

The district certainly already has cameras, but Johnson said they have to frequently be updated.

In the last several years, the district has made safety upgrades including key card entry for most entry points at schools, adding two school resource officers and installing a glassed-in lobby at every primary entry point.

In the future, Johnson said the district has hopes of possibly adding a bridge in front of the high school that would cross over McMasters Ave. For now, upgrading cameras is first priority.

Johnson said they serve a purpose far beyond if just an incident occurs.

“Normally I would even have it called up just looking around our district, making sure everything looks as it should be, especially with our arrival and dismissal times,” Johnson said.

Lewis County C-1 schools are receiving $100,000, and like Hannibal School District, Superintendent John French is prioritizing camera upgrades, but he said the district has aspirations far beyond what the funding will allow.

French said one concern in the community is that the front of Highland High School has a significant amount of glass.

“We think that’s something the district will eventually do, it’s just being able to afford to do that,” French said.

Along with camera upgrades, French said that covering all glass with a shatter-proof film could be an option.

An Aug. 8 election in Lewis County denied the school district’s hopes of a 39-cent increase in its operating tax levy for the next 19 years.

French said the money generated from that funding would have been allocated for HVAC upgrades, but also the window situation.

In the last several years, Lewis County schools added a school resource officer as well as a buzz-in procedure for entering buildings.

French said it’s ultimately up to the school board on what the grant will be used for.

“That’s the whole point of what we do, so now it’s time for us to get to work and figure out what’s the best way to use that money for the safety of the kids,” French said.

Knox County schools, Monroe City, Ralls County, Scotland County and Palmyra Schools also received funding.

The maximum grant amount awarded in the state was $300,000.

