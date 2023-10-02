Here comes a cool down

That is quite a slide! (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our warmer than normal or downright hot forecast, will continue for the region through Tuesday. There is an approaching cold front that will finally break down our hot air mass that has been over the area. This cold front will also be bringing the potential for some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and these showers may carry through Thursday. This cold front is slow moving but there is a significant cool down on the backside of the system. We will drop our daytime high temperatures down into the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There may be some overnight low temperatures that drop down into the upper 30s for parts of the Tri States. The rain potential Wednesday and Wednesday night is a pretty good shot at some showers and thunderstorms, but the amount of rain looks like it is probably somewhere in the quarter of an inch possibly up to a half inch and some isolated areas. So, while any amount of rain helps in our drought situation, it will definitely not be a drought mitigator.

