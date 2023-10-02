Hot start to the week, with major changes on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is beginning to slide eastward, but the Tri-States will still see abundant sunshine to start the new work week. The Monday morning commute will feature bright sunshine, so be sure to bring the sunglasses to work.

It will be mild Monday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees, so you will not need to send the kids off to school with a jacket.

By the time you pick your kids up from school, temperatures will be flirting with 90, so be sure to not only keep yourself hydrated through the day, but your kids as well. Dry weather continues through midweek until Wednesday, when a cold front slides through the region. Not only will this provide us with some beneficial rain, but it will also knock temperatures back down to near 80 degrees.

Showers will move out of the region early Thursday morning. As the day progresses, skies will gradually begin to clear as temperatures top out only slightly above normal in the mid 70s. The end of the work week will feature mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, however, we will get another wave of cool Canadian air heading into the weekend. A general northwest wind will allow overnight lows Friday night will drop to near 40 degrees and by Saturday, a lot of us across the Tri-States will struggle to make it out of the 50s - albeit with abundant sunshine. Temperatures return to near 70 on Sunday and heading into Columbus Day on Monday, October 9th, another dry weather pattern is in store.

