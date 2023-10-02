Illinois lawmakers discuss legislation keeping government open

WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) - With just hours to spare, the federal government avoided a shutdown Saturday after Congress passed and President Biden signed a continuing resolution funding the government through Nov. 17.

The 45-day extension passed with broad bipartisan support but Illinois’ delegation was split. All three House Republicans, Mike Bost, Mary Miller, and Darin LaHood voted against the bill.

“The people from my district, when talking to them, two of their major priorities is reducing the overall spending that we’re doing in this nation and that we’ve been doing since COVID, and we were trying to get those numbers back to the pre-COVID level as far as spending and secure the border. I think we were giving up too soon on that goal,” Bost, who represents a large portion of southern Illinois, said Monday.

He added he’s glad the government did not shut down.

The only Democrat in either chamber to vote no was Illinois’ Mike Quigley. The Chicago Democrat cited the lack of money for Ukraine as the reason for his vote.

Illinois’ two senators also weighed in following the bill’s passage.

In a statement after voting for the legislation, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said:

“Extreme MAGA House Republicans failed. The right-wing policies that they have been pushing for weeks were removed from the short-term government funding bill and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans and service men and women will not be forced to work without pay come Monday.

“And while today’s particular bill did not include additional funding to Ukraine, I want the brave Ukrainians who continue to push back against Putin to know that the United States still stands, and will continue to stand with you—and we will find additional ways in the future to continue our commitment to you.

“Now, Congress must roll up its sleeves and complete the government funding process before November 17.”

Durbin’s colleague, Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth also voted for the bill. She released a statement following her vote:

“I’m relieved that at the last second today, after weeks of refusing to negotiate a compromise that could keep our government open, House Republicans finally allowed a vote on a bipartisan proposal that is free of any extreme MAGA poison pills—which Congress has now passed—to avert a shutdown that would have hurt working families, while also preserving funding for border security and doubling critical disaster relief from $8 billion to $16 billion. While I’m disappointed that House Republicans retreated from efforts to lend aid to our partner in Ukraine in tonight’s funding deal, I’m glad Leader Schumer and Senator McConnell agreed the Senate will keep working to advance additional economic and security aid to Ukraine before the end of the year. This continued support will be critical to help Ukrainians as they fight for freedom, sovereignty, and democratic values against Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked war of choice. Make no mistake: standing up to Russian aggression and upholding the rule of law are important for our national security, and I will do everything in my power to ensure uninterrupted aid to Ukraine so they can defeat Putin’s authoritarian regime and win this war.”

