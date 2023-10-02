New FFA grants available to raise mental health help awareness

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and Southern Illinois University have worked to expand mental health care access rural areas.

They hope to reach farmers and now there are $1,000 grants available for FFA chapters to implement mental health initiatives in their schools and community.

It’s a part of the the Farm Family Resource Initiative created telehealth services for farmers in Illinois and it is now available in all 102 counties.

Adams County Farm Bureau President and farmer Brent Clair said the grants can help as the problems farmers face take a toll on them.

“You’re talking about an industry where Mother Nature can make or break you,” Clair said. “This spring we had an excellent planting season so you’re thinking everything is going to be great and wonderful and then it turns dry and then you don’t know if you’re going to have anything and then the pastures dry up and the ponds dry up and the cattle producers now worried whether or not they’ll have to liquidate their herds.”

He said encouraging farmers to reach out for help remains a challenge, but money for FFA chapters to increase awareness of available resources can help.

Clair said the FFA helps spread the word about the benefits of agriculture and the grants give them the opportunity to branch out.

“Maybe find unique ways to get to the farmer that might not be as conventional as the past,” Clair said. “They also might know those individuals that say, ‘Hey, I know this guy that could use help,’ and maybe it’s just that networking of individuals within our FFA chapters that will hopefully find those individuals.”

When it comes to mental health, he said if you think you need it, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

The Farmer Assistance Help line is 1-833-327-6767.

