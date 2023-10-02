Pritzker sends letter to Biden demanding federal government to help with migrants

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial...
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is demanding the Biden Administration do more to help as the state deals with its current migrant crisis.

Monday, Pritzker sent President Joe Biden a letter saying much more can and must be done by the federal government, calling it a “humanitarian crisis.”

The governor is asking for better logistical coordination, providing more financial support to states and local government, to speed up the process for getting migrants employment authorization and more.

So far, the state has spent more than $330 million in aid to help migrants.

Pritzker also criticized governors and mayors sending busloads of migrants to the state for using them in a “dehumanizing attempt to score political points.”

