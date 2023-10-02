Sheriff plans to bring charges against mob participants in Barry following car show

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Monday that he would be seeking charges against participants in a mob Sunday following a car show at the Barry Apple Festival.

Greenwood reported that video of the event is being reviewed and criminal charges for people involved in damaging patrol cars, obstructing justice, mob action and aggravated battery of a peace officer will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office, along with requests to file charges against these people.

Greenwood said a longtime tradition following the car show has involved attendees spinning their tires along County Road 4, which connects Ill. 106 to Interstate 72. Greenwood said over the years, the event has become dangerous, and he has received several complaints.

Greenwood reported he ordered his deputies to issue citations for anyone violating Illinois Vehicle Code violations at the event. He said this was not a request from the mayor, although he said Mayor Shawn Rennecker had contacted him the week prior to come up with a safe solution for everyone involved.

Greenwood said while they were at the event, attendees threw things at deputies and damaged a patrol car. He said liquids were thrown on a deputy after the deputy took someone into custody and was trying to leave the scene. Greenwood said the deputy attempted to get people to move away from the police car, but they continued to get in front of it.

Greenwood reported that the deputy used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Greenwood said he also he told vehicles traveling down Rodgers Street to the intersection that if they spun their tires, they would be ticketed.

Greenwood said the drivers from the car show indicated they wanted nothing to do with this event.

