Summer-like Weather Continues for Now

Our stretch of summer like weather will continue on Monday, with abundant sunshine and high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. This is about 15+ degrees warmer than average, and a few degrees shy of records. Temps will remain mild overnight, only dropping into the low to mid 60′s. Tuesday will continue the warm stretch, with highs staying well above average, back into the upper 80′s. Tuesday will start off on the sunny side, but cloud cover will begin to increase across the region through the afternoon hours. Clouds will keep Tuesday night temperatures very mild, in the upper 60′s.

Beginning on Wednesday, the pattern will finally begin to change. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will slide through, knocking high temperatures to near 80 and bringing the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Rain chances will linger into early Thursday, with temps on Thursday staying in the mid to upper 70′s. This is not going to be a widespread heavy rainfall, but any amount is welcome. A secondary cold front will usher in very cool air to end the week, with temperatures Friday and Saturday only peaking in the 60′s!

