Sunday morning fire still under investigation

Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from Spring to Oak for a shed and barn engulfed in flames.(WGEM Staff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -A Sunday morning fire that took place in Quincy continues to be under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Street from Spring to Oak for a shed and barn engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said that multiple buildings were at risk, and when they arrived on the scene, they began to act defensively to avoid the fire spreading to other structures.

No occupants were found on the premises however, a firefighter sustained minor injuries to his shoulder.

“There was no electric to this building so there’s no reason for it, we can’t figure out a reason for it to have started,” said Vahlkamp. “So it’s being looked at as being possibly incendiary, whether it was accidental, somebody disregarding smoking materials, we don’t know.”

With Fire Safety Week on the horizon, Vahlkamp said to remember to reduce the risks of fires by keeping an eye on any open flames in or outside your home.

“Don’t leave any unattended fires. If you’re working out in your garage or in your shed or even, this year’s theme for fire prevention week is cooking fires and most of our fires in the homes that start from cooking are because they are left unattended,” said Vahlkamp. “So make sure whenever you leave an area, you make sure all fires and any types of electrical appliances that are running are turned off.”

Quincy Police Department’s Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said the fire was “suspicious in nature and is under investigation.”

