Voting open for 2023 Dream Big Staff Choice Award

By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation announced on Monday that voting for the 2023 Dream Big Staff Choice Award is open to the public.

QPS Foundation officials said that this is the third year the award is being given out to local educators that go above and beyond.

Faculty and staff at QPS District #172 were asked to nominate someone for recognition of this award

Whoever had the most amount of nominations at each of the 11 school’s in the district have moved on to be finalists.

Contenders include:

  • Tami Redd, teacher at Early Childhood & Family Center
  • Shawn Sparrow, student support family liaison at Baldwin Elementary School
  • Krykette Eversden-Duesterhaus, SP ED cross categorical teacher at Denman Elementary School
  • Jessica Koscielski, kindergarten teacher at Iles Elementary School
  • Alison Merrill, instructional coach at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School
  • Amy Leebold, SP ED third grade co-teacher at Rooney Elementary School
  • Heather Maston, science teacher at Quincy Junior High School
  • Cheryl Vogler, science teacher at Quincy High School
  • Marcey Wells, principal at The Academy
  • Brian Armstrong, diesel equipment teacher at QAVTC
  • Kate Sanders, hearing impaired teacher at multiple locations
  • Heather Colombo, librarian and media specialist at the Board of Education Office

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14. Click here to vote.

The winner will be announced at the Night to Dream Big Gala on Nov. 3 at the Ambiance in Quincy.

