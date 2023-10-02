Voting open for 2023 Dream Big Staff Choice Award

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation announced on Monday that voting for the 2023 Dream Big Staff Choice Award is open to the public.

QPS Foundation officials said that this is the third year the award is being given out to local educators that go above and beyond.

Faculty and staff at QPS District #172 were asked to nominate someone for recognition of this award

Whoever had the most amount of nominations at each of the 11 school’s in the district have moved on to be finalists.

Contenders include:

Tami Redd, teacher at Early Childhood & Family Center

Shawn Sparrow, student support family liaison at Baldwin Elementary School

Krykette Eversden-Duesterhaus, SP ED cross categorical teacher at Denman Elementary School

Jessica Koscielski, kindergarten teacher at Iles Elementary School

Alison Merrill, instructional coach at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School

Amy Leebold, SP ED third grade co-teacher at Rooney Elementary School

Heather Maston, science teacher at Quincy Junior High School

Cheryl Vogler, science teacher at Quincy High School

Marcey Wells, principal at The Academy

Brian Armstrong, diesel equipment teacher at QAVTC

Kate Sanders, hearing impaired teacher at multiple locations

Heather Colombo, librarian and media specialist at the Board of Education Office

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14. Click here to vote.

The winner will be announced at the Night to Dream Big Gala on Nov. 3 at the Ambiance in Quincy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.