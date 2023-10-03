Adams County Ambulance officials hope pay raise boosts staffing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Ambulance officials said now that there is a pay raise in place for the service, they’ve seen more applications.

Under the new contract signed September 12, starting hourly pay for EMT’s range from $19 to more than $22 while paramedic hourly pay now ranges from $24 to more than $28.

EMS Director John Simon said pay previously ranged from $14 to $18. He said pay scale will change depending on the number of years of experience.

“Our focus was around being competitive in the industry, and being competitive with other industries and so we did wage scale comparisons across the state of Illinois as well as other industries and that’s how we landed to this scale,” Simon said.

He said right now they have 42 full time staff, but they want to be at 46.

Paramedic Zach Chapman said there’s a high demand for paramedics. The pay raise allows them to compete other ambulance districts in Illinois. He said a staffing shortage has effects on the staff.

“Increases our workload on a day-in day-out basis, which also increases stress and other aspects but just as a whole it just raises the workload more on our plates during a shift,” Chapman said.

Chapman said it also gives workers a break and rest. He said for the community, less staff would mean slower response times and a lack of trucks in certain areas.

Simon said since they’ve raised the pay, more applications have come in to their office. He said it gives them a good selection of candidates to chose from.

