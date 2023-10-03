Adams County Ambulance officials hope pay raise boosts staffing

Pay raises in new ambulance contract
Pay raises in new ambulance contract(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Ambulance officials said now that there is a pay raise in place for the service, they’ve seen more applications.

Under the new contract signed September 12, starting hourly pay for EMT’s range from $19 to more than $22 while paramedic hourly pay now ranges from $24 to more than $28.

EMS Director John Simon said pay previously ranged from $14 to $18. He said pay scale will change depending on the number of years of experience.

“Our focus was around being competitive in the industry, and being competitive with other industries and so we did wage scale comparisons across the state of Illinois as well as other industries and that’s how we landed to this scale,” Simon said.

He said right now they have 42 full time staff, but they want to be at 46.

Paramedic Zach Chapman said there’s a high demand for paramedics. The pay raise allows them to compete other ambulance districts in Illinois. He said a staffing shortage has effects on the staff.

“Increases our workload on a day-in day-out basis, which also increases stress and other aspects but just as a whole it just raises the workload more on our plates during a shift,” Chapman said.

Chapman said it also gives workers a break and rest. He said for the community, less staff would mean slower response times and a lack of trucks in certain areas.

Simon said since they’ve raised the pay, more applications have come in to their office. He said it gives them a good selection of candidates to chose from.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
One dead after Pike County crash
One dead after Pike County crash
Bryan Whitney
Scotland County, Missouri, Sheriff arrested on DWI charge
510 Walnut Alley
Multiple buildings damaged, firefighter injured after early morning fire
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from...
Sunday morning fire still under investigation

Latest News

Monday night, aldermen got a breakdown of what the construction could look like.
Quincy City Council hears potential City Hall renovation plans
Renovations on Quincy’s city hall building could begin as early as next year.
Quincy City Council hears potential City Hall renovation plans
The program is geared toward educating kids on what their first responders vehicles look like...
Hannibal Parents as teachers hosted the 30th annual “Big truck and safety”
The program is geared toward educating kids on what their first responders vehicles look like...
Parents, kids gather for 30th annual Big Truck and Safety night