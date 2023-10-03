Another Day of Summer-like Warmth

The Tri-States are set for another day of summer like temperatures with highs again set to climb into the mid to upper 80′s. Increasing Southerly flow will help boost those temperatures, along with bringing a decent Southerly breeze with occasional gusts up to 20mph through the afternoon hours. Skies will start off mostly sunny but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon and evening hours as well. Mostly cloudy skies will keep overnight temperatures near record warm levels, with lows only dropping into the upper 60′s.

On Wednesday, the first of two cold fronts will usher in a bit of a change. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front rolls through. This is not a washout or drought buster, and some areas will likely stay dry. A period of sunshine in the afternoon should help temps climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees, which is still above average. A couple showers or storms will linger into the overnight hours and early Thursday morning, especially across the Southern Tri-States (Pike, Ralls, Scott Counties).

The second cold front will usher in much cooler air on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures peaking in the 60′s and the potential for overnight lows in the 40′s and possibly even the upper 30′s in some rural locations.

