City to run free shuttle for Tuskegee Airmen display this weekend

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials announced Tuesday that the Quincy Transit Lines will run free shuttle busses for individuals wishing Tuskegee Airmen display at the Quincy Regional Airport this weekend.

According to officials, a shuttle will begin running at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Quincy Town Center (formerly the Quincy Mall) and will leave every 45 minutes throughout the day. The final shuttle will leave the Quincy Town Center at 3 p.m. and remain at the airport to return all passengers to the Quincy Town Center at 3:45 p.m.

The shuttle will park near the bus shelter on the north parking lot at the Quincy Town Center near the College Street entrance.

