Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - Harvest is in full swing for farmers, but one Hancock County farmer, this season is different.

It’s been one week since lifelong farmer Brett Schrader was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital after a little wood ladder he was standing on while servicing a tractor in the field gave way.

When he fell, he said he could feel the pain in his foot but he didn’t want to look.

“I tried to grab the combine to hold on but I think I missed because the next thing I found was myself on the ground,” Schrader said. “I didn’t really want to look so first I was just heading for that phone to call for help.”

The cell service wasn’t strong enough for a phone call, so Schrader texted a friend. After a few minutes, he was finally able to receive calls.

An ambulance drove Schrader to the Warsaw Clinic where he was then flown to Iowa.

“How bad did it look, I could read the bottom of the sole [of the boot],” Schrader said.

Two nights in the hospital and one surgery later, Schrader returned home last Thursday. At one point he said he was fearful of losing his foot. Harvest was the least of his worries, then.

A week later, around 20 local farmers gathered to farm Schrader’s crops. His neighbor, Bryan Stevens, was one that offered help.

“I said ‘Oh my, that’s going to put him down for a little bit,’ and immediately I called his cousin and said if there’s anything I can do to help just let me know,” Stevens said.

Stevens and the others who lent a hand left their own fields for another day. Stevens said this was important because harvest needs to be done in a timely manner.

“You never know when a wind storm could come through and blow corn down or if it starts raining, which it hasn’t rained all summer, but if it starts raining and gets muddy we can’t get in the field,” Stevens said.

Around a dozen farmers got a head start on the 550 acres of land the day after Schrader returned home.

Schrader called it a blessing to have friends like the ones that are in the fields for him.

”With the equipment that they’re running nowadays, you cannot repay somebody enough for what they’re doing right now, it means the world to me,” the lifelong farmer said.

Schrader is mostly confined to a wheel chair right now and has around six months of recovery time ahead of him.

Stevens said his neighbor’s fields should be finished by the end of the week.

