Hospital report: October 3, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Marvin Eugene, age 62, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Linda K. Breedlove (Heskett), age 79, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 29 surrounded by her family.

Patrick A. “Pat” Dean, age 93, of Quincy, died on Oct. 1 in his home.

Mary Louise Reinebach, age 91, of Villages, Florida, died on Sept. 29 in her home.

Susan Jane “Su” Kuhlman, age 64, of Quincy, died on Oct. 1 in her home.

Terry Lee Lehenauer, age 79, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 2 in his home.

Gail Lee Tucker, age 72, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 30 in his home.

Births:

Andrew R and Regan L Smith of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
One dead after Pike County crash
One dead after Pike County crash
Bryan Whitney
Scotland County, Missouri, Sheriff arrested on DWI charge
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from...
Sunday morning fire still under investigation
510 Walnut Alley
Multiple buildings damaged, firefighter injured after early morning fire

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 3, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: October. 2, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 2, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 1, 2023