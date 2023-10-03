Hospital report: October 3, 2023

Deaths:

Marvin Eugene, age 62, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Linda K. Breedlove (Heskett), age 79, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 29 surrounded by her family.

Patrick A. “Pat” Dean, age 93, of Quincy, died on Oct. 1 in his home.

Mary Louise Reinebach, age 91, of Villages, Florida, died on Sept. 29 in her home.

Susan Jane “Su” Kuhlman, age 64, of Quincy, died on Oct. 1 in her home.

Terry Lee Lehenauer, age 79, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 2 in his home.

Gail Lee Tucker, age 72, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 30 in his home.

Births:

Andrew R and Regan L Smith of Quincy welcomed a girl.

