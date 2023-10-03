Nipper Park Marina to be closed for dredging

By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The boat ramp at Nipper Park in Hannibal will be closed Oct. 9-13 for crews to dredge the marina.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation purchased a new Mud Cat Dredge last year, which will be used to remove sediments and debris from the marina.

During the week, boaters can only use the marina during the evening once the dredging crew is done for the day.

Park officials said the closure length will depend on weather and other complications.

