Parenting workshops look to help families with teens, pre-teens

By Blake Sammann
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A series of workshops looks to help local parents connect with their pre-teens and teenagers.

Hannibal Clinic Health Services has partnered with Blessing Health System and University of Missouri Extension to offer Building Strong Families: Focus on everyday life of Teens and Pre-Teens.

It consists of three free workshops throughout October that will teach parents, guardians and caretakers about connection, communication and effective discipline.

“I think it will be an opportunity for parents to talk to one another and realize that their problems or their challenges aren’t necessarily unique,” Dr. Susan Meidl said.

The first workshop takes place October 5 and will focus on strengths families can use to meet everyday challenges.

Organizers said they want to give parents tools to keep their kids safe and healthy.

“We have increasing suicide with high schoolers and even younger now, problems with substance use, problems with social media,” Dr. Pimentel Yager said. “I believe there is a need to strengthen their families to be able to address this.”

The other workshops will take place on October 12 and October 19. All will take place at the MJB Conference Room at Blessing Health Hannibal from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Registration is required. You can register here.

